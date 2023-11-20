Gold mine collapse in Suriname leaves at least 10 dead, authorities say
PARAMARIBO, Suriname (AP) — Authorities say at least 10 people have died after an illegal gold mine collapsed in the South American country of Suriname. President Chan Santokhi said Monday that police, military officials and rescue crews were dispatched to the mine located in the country’s rural southern region. Officials said the miners are believed to have built their own tunnels to search for gold. It’s a common occurrence in Suriname. It wasn’t immediately clear what caused the collapse.