Kansas oil refinery agrees to $23 million in penalties for violating federal air pollution law

COFFEYVILLE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas refinery has agreed to pay more than $23 million for violating the Clean Air Act and breaching an earlier settlement for pollution problems. Federal regulators say Monday that the violations by the Coffeyville refinery in southeastern Kansas resulted in illegal emissions from 2015 to 2017 that included an estimated 2,300 excess tons of sulfur dioxide. But they say the company’s efforts to come into compliance since then have already eliminated more than 39,000 tons per year of carbon dioxide that can contribute to climate change. That’s equivalent to using nearly 4 million fewer gallons of gasoline annually

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.