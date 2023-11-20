Lay things out early, keep it casual, and other tips for setting a Thanksgiving table

If you’re hosting Thanksgiving this year, setting and decorating the table is something you can do in advance. Not only does that relieve stress, it also lets you know what’s missing. Table settings have become less formal and more personalized, experts say. Use pieces you have on hand and that you love. Take a lap around your home to see what you have to work with. Maybe there are little brass objects, vacation souvenirs, small baskets. Possibly even a pretty sheet out of the linen closet. Feel free to mix colors and patterns. And make sure the centerpiece isn’t so big that it’s difficult to see around. The goal? Encourage conversation and have fun.

