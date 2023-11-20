Massachusetts to let homeless families stay overnight in state’s transportation building

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts announced plans Monday to let homeless families stay overnight in the state transportation building in downtown Boston. The move comes as officials scramble to find shelter spots for newly arriving families after hitting a state-imposed limit of 7,500 families in the emergency homeless shelter system. Officials say the space located in the office building is large enough to provide overnight shelter for up to 25 families with cots and limited amenities, and will only be used in the evening and overnight hours. As of Friday there were 92 families on the state’s waiting list for emergency shelter spots.

