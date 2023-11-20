Messi World Cup shirts will be auctioned. Sotheby’s thinks they could fetch record over $10 million

LONDON (AP) — Sotheby’s is set to auction off six shirts worn by Lionel Messi during Argentina’s winning run at last year’s soccer World Cup in Qatar. The auction houses thinks they could become the most valuable collection of sports memorabilia ever sold at potentially more than $10 million. Sotheby’s says it will put up for sale six of the seven first-half shirts the Argentina captain wore in Qatar, including the one he donned in the first half of the dramatic win in the final against France. Argentina won the final, and its third World Cup, in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw. The auction is scheduled for Nov. 30-Dec. 14. in New York.

