Officials in Liberia formally declare Boakai the president-elect days after incumbent Weah conceded

MONROVIA, Liberia (AP) — Election officials in Liberia have officially declared Joseph Boakai the president-elect of the West African country. The announcement comes three days after incumbent George Weah conceded defeat based on the provisional results from this month’s runoff election. Boakai won with just over 50% of ballots. Weah has earned praise at home and abroad for his decision to concede. The former international soccer star has said his political career is not yet over. Elsewhere, there have been growing concerns about the decline of democracy in West Africa. The region has seen a spate of military coups.

