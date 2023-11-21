Property dispute in Colorado leaves 3 dead, 1 critically wounded and suspect on the run

WESTCLIFFE, Colo. (AP) — Authorities in Colorado are hunting for a man they believe shot and killed three people and critically wounded a fourth in a property dispute. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office says what began as a dispute ended with gunshots Monday in a rural area about 8 miles from the county seat of Westcliffe. Authorities say two men and a woman died at the scene and a fourth person was taken to a trauma center in critical condition but is expected to survive. A shelter-in-place order was lifted in the area Monday night. The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that it is searching for the man and residents of the southeastern part of that county should shelter in place.

