US, UK and Norway urge South Sudan to pull troops from oil-rich region of Abyei amid violence

JUBA, South Sudan (AP) — The U.S., Norway, and the U.K. are urging the government of South Sudan to withdraw its troops from the disputed region of Abyei amid violence in which at least 27 people have been killed in recent days. Oil-rich Abyei is claimed by both Sudan and South Sudan. At least 27 people have been killed and 20 others wounded in violence there, according to the U.N. Interim Security Force for Abyei, or UNISFA. The U.N. Security Council last week voted unanimously to renew UNISFA’s mandate until November 2024. Inter-communal and cross-border clashes have escalated since South Sudan deployed its troops to Abyei in March.

