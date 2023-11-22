IAEA head says the barring of several nuclear inspectors by Iran is a ‘serious blow’ to monitoring
By STEPHANIE LIECHTENSTEIN
Associated Press
VIENNA (AP) — The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency says that Iran’s decision in September to bar several experienced U.N. inspectors from monitoring its disputed nuclear program is constituting “a very serious blow” to the agency’s ability to do its job “to the best possible level.” IAEA Director-General Rafael Mariano Grossi said Wednesday that the U.N. nuclear watchdog continues to perform its monitoring work. But he said that Iran had targeted inspectors “who have a lot of experience” in enrichment and other areas. Grossi said that the ban concerned one-third of the core group of the agency’s most experienced inspectors designated for Iran. Grossi also said that he hoped to “reverse” Iran’s decision.