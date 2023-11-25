Avalanche in west Iran kills 5 mountain climbers and injures another 4

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s state news agency says an avalanche killed five mountain climbers and injured four others from an all-Iranian climbing team in west Iran Rescue teams recovered the bodies of five climbers from San Boran peak, some 300 kilometers (about186 miles) southwest of the capital Tehran, IRNA news agency said, while the other four injured were taken to hospital. The report said the 9-member team of climbers began their journey on Thursday despite a warning by local authorities about possible risk. The peak, the highest of the Oshtrankooh mountain range at about 13,600 feet, witnessed heavy rain and snow in recent weeks. In 2020, a series of avalanches killed 12 people in a mountainous area north of Tehran.

