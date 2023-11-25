Rep. George Santos says he expects to be kicked out of Congress as expulsion vote looms

New York (AP) — Rep. George Santos has said he expected to be expelled from Congress following a scathing report by the House Ethics Committee that found substantial evidence of lawbreaking by the New York Republican. The comments on Friday came during a three-hour conversation on X Spaces in which Santos lashed out at colleagues and described the committee’s report as “slanderous.” House investigators said Santos used campaign funds for personal purposes and caused the campaign to file false or incomplete reports. Since the release of the report earlier this month, several members of Congress who previously voted against expelling Santos have publicly reversed themselves. On Friday, Santos said he had done the math on the votes and that “it doesn’t look really good.”

