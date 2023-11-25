The debate over Ukraine aid was already complicated. Then it became tangled up in US border security

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s nearly $106 billion aid package for Ukraine, Israel and other needs is sitting idle in Congress. It’s neither approved nor rejected, but it’s being subjected to new political demands. Republicans are insisting on U.S.-Mexico border policy provisions in exchange for any new U.S. dollars for Ukraine in its fight against Russia. Linking Ukraine’s military assistance to U.S. border security interjects the divisive domestic political issue of immigration and border crossings into the middle of an intensifying debate over wartime foreign policy. When lawmakers return to Washington this coming week, Biden’s request will be a top item on the to-do list.

