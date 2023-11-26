13 crew members missing after a cargo ship sinks off a Greek island in stormy seas

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say an operation is underway to find 13 members of a cargo ship that sank off the island of Lesbos in stormy seas. The Raptor, registered in the Comoros, was on its way to Istanbul from Alexandria, Egypt, carrying 6,000 tons of salt when it sank early Sunday. It had a crew of 14, including eight Egyptians, four Indians and two Syrians. The coast guard says one Egyptian crew was rescued. Eight merchant ships, two helicopters and one Greek navy frigate are searching for survivors. The sea is rough and the national weather service says northwesterly winds in excess of 50 mph are blowing in the area.

