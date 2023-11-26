Many voters are weary about a Biden-Trump rematch in 2024. Third parties hope they can fill the gap

PHOENIX (AP) — The 2024 presidential election is drawing a robust field of independent, third party and long shot candidates. They’re hoping to capitalize on Americans’ ambivalence over a likely rematch between Democrat Joe Biden and Republican Donald Trump. Jill Stein was the Green Party nominee in 2012 and 2016, and the physician and environmental activist is now making a third try. Scholar and progressive activist Cornel West is now running as an independent, as is environmental lawyer and anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Dean Phillips, a little-known Minnesota congressman, is challenging Biden in the Democratic primary. No Labels, a well-funded group, is laying the groundwork for a possible bipartisan ticket, but saying little about how it will pick a candidate.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.