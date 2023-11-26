North Korea restores border guard posts amid rising tensions over its satellite launch, Seoul says

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says North Korea is restoring frontline guard posts that it had dismantled during a previous period of inter-Korean rapprochement. The South Korean announcement Monday comes amid heightened animosities over North Korea’s recent spy satellite launch. South Korea’s military said it detected North Korea building guard posts at border sites where its dismantled guard posts once stood. The military says it found North Korea deployed troops and heavy weapons there. South Korea earlier said it would partially suspend a 2018 inter-Korean deal and resume front aerial surveillance in response to the North’s satellite launch. North Korea says it would deploy powerful weapons at the border in a tit-for-tat measure.

