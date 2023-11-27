2 men exonerated for 1990s NYC murders after reinvestigations find unreliable witness testimony

NEW YORK (AP) — Two men who served decades in prison for separate murders in New York City have been exonerated after reinvestigations found that they had been convicted based on unreliable witness testimony. Forty-nine-year-old Jabar Walker walked free on Monday after he was cleared of the 1995 double murder he had been serving 25 years to life for. Forty-nine-year-old Wayne Gardine was exonerated that same day. But he has also been accused of entering the United States illegally as a teenager and is now in immigration detention facing possible deportation. Gardine was convicted of a 1994 murder. Both crimes took place eight blocks apart in Harlem.

