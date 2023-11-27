An abducted German priest is said to be freed in Mali one year after being seized in the capital

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — A German priest who was abducted by rebels in Mali’s capital in November 2022 has been released by his captors, a church member and a former colleague tell The Associated Press. The former colleague says church members in the capital learned of the release of Rev. Hans-Joachim Lohre late Sunday. There were few details about his release, and authorities could not be reached. His abduction by al-Qaida-linked rebels was the first time that militants had seized a foreigner in the capital since their insurgency began more than a decade ago.

