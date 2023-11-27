Contract between Puerto Rico’s government and coal-fired plant operator leaves residents in the dark

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — A proposed amended contract between Puerto Rico’s government and the operator of a coal-fired power plant accused of contaminating low-income communities has drawn scrutiny during a heated public hearing. Environmentalists and lawyers demand to see the redacted details of amendments sought by AES Puerto Rico LP. They accuse officials of withholding key information that would affect those living in the U.S. territory. If approved, the amended contract would go into effect Dec. 1. It is expected to lead to an increase in power bills that are already among the highest of any U.S. jurisdiction and award more money to a company under U.S. scrutiny.

