Czech labor unions stage a day of action in protest at spending cuts and taxes

PRAGUE (AP) — Labor unions have staged a day of protests and strikes across the Czech Republic to voice their opposition to the government’s package of cuts and austerity measures meant to keep the ballooning deficit under control. The unions are also demanding more money for education and healthcare and oppose the proposed draft of the pension system. Prime Minister Petr Fiala says his government is not ready to give in. According to the government, the measures should reduce the budget deficit by 97 billion Czech crowns ($4.3 billion) next year. The changes have been approved by Parliament and the president.

