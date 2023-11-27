ICC prosecutors halt 13-year Kenya investigation that failed to produce any convictions

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The International Criminal Court prosecutor’s office is halting its long-running investigation into deadly violence that broke out in Kenya after the African nation’s 2007 presidential election. The decision was announced Monday at a time when the prosecutor’s office is appealing for extra resources as it investigates ongoing conflicts including the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war. The investigation that opened in 2010 led to charges against six suspects. They included Kenya’s current and former presidents. But it did not yield any prosecutions. All charges against the suspects were either withdrawn or terminated or tossed out by pre-trial judges. Post-election violence in 2007 and 2008 left more than 1,000 people dead and forced 600,000 from their homes in Kenya.

