Jill Biden says White House decor designed for visitors to see the holidays through a child’s eyes

WASHINGTON (AP) — “Magic, wonder and joy” is the holiday theme at the White House. Jill Biden is set to unveil the décor on Monday and says she wants visitors to experience the holidays through the eyes of a child. The White House says the décor includes 98 Christmas trees, more than 142,00 lights and nearly 34,000 ornaments. It also celebrates the 200th anniversary of the publication of “’Twas the Night Before Christmas.” National Guard families joining Biden will be among the first members of the public to see the decorations. The White House also was treating children from military families to a performance of the Disney musical “Frozen.”

