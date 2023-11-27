Puerto Rico opposition party will hold a gubernatorial primary after its president enters race

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — One of Puerto Rico’s biggest political parties will hold a gubernatorial primary after Rep. Jesús Manuel Ortiz of the Popular Democratic Party announced his candidacy. Ortiz will face Puerto Rico Sen. Juan Zaragoza, who previously served as the U.S. territory’s treasury secretary. Ortiz is president of the Popular Democratic Party. On Monday, he criticized conditions in Puerto Rico that he said were negatively affecting the island’s 3.2 million inhabitants. The winner of the Popular Democratic Party’s primary will face the winner of the New Progressive Party’s primary and candidates from other, newer parties in the election for governor.

