Texas CEO and his 2 children were among 4 killed in wreck before Thanksgiving

ROUND MOUNTAIN, Texas (AP) — The CEO of a construction company and his two young children were among four people killed in a three-vehicle crash that his wife survived in Texas on the day before Thanksgiving. According to media reports, Zach Muckleroy died in the Nov. 22 crash about 45 miles west of Austin along with his 12-year-old son Judson and 9-year-old daughter Lindsay. Officials said a truck traveling northbound on U.S. 281 crossed into the southbound lanes and struck the family’s SUV. The driver of the truck was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Officials said on Monday that it wasn’t yet known why the truck crossed into oncoming traffic.

