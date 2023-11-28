4 news photographers shot in southern Mexico, a case authorities consider attempted murder
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Unidentified assailants wounded four news photographers in the violence-wracked southern Mexico city of Chilpancingo. Prosecutors in the Pacific coast state of Guerrero said all four had been taken to a hospital, but did not say whether their wounds were serious. The shootings occurred Tuesday, and all the journalists appeared to work for local papers or news sites. State prosecutors said they consider it a case of attempted murder. The shooting come just days after three journalists were abducted and held for days in another town in Guerrero state. They were later released. Guerrero has been the scene of deadly turf battles between about a dozen drug gangs and cartels.