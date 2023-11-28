Skip to Content
Corruption case reopened against Argentina’s Vice President Fernández, adding to her legal woes

By DANIEL POLITI
Associated Press

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — A federal appeals court in Argentina has reopened a money laundering investigation into Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner. That increases her legal woes just weeks before she leaves office and loses her immunity from arrest. The 70-year-old Fernández served as president from 2007 to 2015. She leaves her current post when President-elect Javier Milei is sworn in on Dec. 10. She already has been sentenced to six years in prison in a separate corruption case involving her ties to family friend and businessman Lázaro Báez, though that sentence isn’t firm until appeals are decided.  On Tuesday, the federal appeals court voted 2-1 to revoke her earlier dismissal from a separate case involving money laundering by Báez.

Associated Press

