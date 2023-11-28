Democratic lawmaker moves to force a vote this week on expelling Rep. George Santos from the House

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Democratic lawmaker is moving to force a vote this week on the expulsion of Rep. George Santos, a Republican from New York. California Rep. Robert Garcia framed the effort as necessary in the event Republicans don’t follow through on comparable legislation filed by the chairman of the House Ethics Committee. The committee’s probe of the first-term lawmaker released earlier this month concluded that Santos blatantly stole from his campaign and deceived donors. Garcia says he will bring back to the floor legislation he introduced back in February to force the expulsion vote. The resolution needs support from at least two-thirds of the House to pass.

