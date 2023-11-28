Michigan to join state-level effort to regulate AI political ads as federal legislation pends
By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and ALI SWENSON
Associated Press
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is expected to sign legislation in the coming days aimed at curbing deceptive uses of artificial intelligence and manipulated media. The legislation comes as concerns grow that generative AI could be used in the 2024 presidential race to mislead voters. Michigan and several other states have taken the lead on legislating deepfakes in political advertising while similar legislation is being considered in Congress. A recent bipartisan Senate bill would ban “materially deceptive” deepfakes relating to federal candidates, with exceptions for parody and satire.