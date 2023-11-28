Tennessee governor unveils push for statewide school voucher expansion, no income limitations

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is backing a plan to expand beyond a three-county school voucher program for low-income children by offering public money for private schooling statewide, regardless of family income. The GOP-led Statehouse narrowly approved the so-called education savings accounts initiative in 2019. It awards eligible families around $8,100 in public tax dollars to help cover private school tuition and other preapproved expenses. The proposed expansion unveiled Tuesday would make 20,000 education scholarships available next year with half going to students who are lower income, disabled or otherwise able to participate in the current program. The remaining 10,000 would be available to any student entitled to attend a public school.

By TRAVIS LOLLER and JONATHAN MATTISE Associated Press

