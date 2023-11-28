US mediators reject attempt by flight attendants to clear the path for a strike at American Airlines

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — There will be no strike by American Airlines flight attendants around the Christmas and New Year’s holidays. Federal mediators have rejected a request by the attendants’ union to begin a 30-day countdown toward a strike. The National Mediation Board instead directed the airline and the Association of Professional Flight Attendants to keep negotiating over a new contract. The airline and the union are far apart on pay and other issues. The flight attendants continue to work under a contract that was negotiated in 2014.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.