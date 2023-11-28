US military Osprey aircraft with 8 aboard crashes into the sea off southern Japan

TOKYO (AP) — A U.S. military Osprey aircraft carrying eight people has crashed into the sea off southern Japan, and the Japanese coast guard is heading to the site for search and rescue operations. A coast guard official says details about what happened to the Osprey, a tiltrotor aircraft that can function as a helicopter and a turboprop aircraft, and to the people on board were not immediately known. He says the coast guard received an emergency call from a fishing boat near the crash site off Yakushima, an island south of Kagoshima on the southern main island of Kyushu. It was not immediately clear which U.S. base the Osprey belonged to, but it was believed to be heading from Iwakuni to Okinawa.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.