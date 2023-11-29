3 dead, 1 hospitalized in explosion that sparked massive fire at Ohio auto repair shop

HILLSBORO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an explosion at an auto repair shop in Ohio has left three people dead and another person hospitalized. The Tuesday afternoon blast at Jimbo’s Auto Repair in Hillsboro sparked a massive fire that engulfed the building and spewed thick black smoke that was visible for miles. The blast was felt at several nearby sites including the Paint Creek Joint EMS & Fire District, whose crews quickly responded to the scene. The cause of the explosion remains under investigation Wednesday. The names of the victims and further information about them have not been released. The injured person was still in a hospital Wednesday in stable condition.

