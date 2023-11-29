Arizona officials who refused to canvass election results indicted by grand jury

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top prosecutor says officials in a rural county who delayed canvassing the 2022 general election results have been criminally charged. Attorney General Kris Mayes announced Wednesday that a grand jury in Maricopa County Superior Court has indicted Cochise County supervisors Peggy Judd and Tom Crosby. They both face one count each of conspiracy and interference of an election officer. In December 2022, Cochise County certified election results only after a judge ruled Crosby and Judd, both Republicans, were breaking the law by refusing to sign off on the vote count by the deadline. They both were subpoenaed to court earlier this month. The lone Democrat on the three-member board did not and was the only supervisor to vote for certification.

