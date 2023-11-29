Canada says Google will pay $74 million annually to Canadian news industry under new online law

TORONTO (AP) — Canada’s government says it has reached a deal with Google for the company to contribute $100 million (US $74 million) annually to the country’s news industry. That’s to comply with a new Canadian law requiring tech companies to pay publishers for their content. The agreement removes a threat by Google to block the ability to search for Canadian news on Google in Canada. Facebook and Instagram parent company Meta already has been blocking Canadian news since earlier this year. Pascale St-Onge, the minister of Canadian heritage, says Google will contribute $100 million Canadian (US$74 million) in financial support annually for a wide range of news businesses across the country.

