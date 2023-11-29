Chemical firms to pay $110 million to Ohio to settle claims over releases of ‘forever chemicals’

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The DuPont Co. and two spin-off firms will pay $110 million to the state of Ohio to settle a lawsuit over environmental threats. The threats are from toxic chemicals used at a former DuPont facility in neighboring West Virginia. The settlement announced Wednesday involves DuPont, the Chemours Co. and Corteva Inc. It resolves Ohio’s claims relating to releases of man-made, fluorinated compounds from the Washington Works facility in West Virginia near the Ohio River. PFAS compounds have been associated with an increased risk of certain cancers and other health problems. They are often referred to as “forever chemicals” because of their longevity in the environment.

