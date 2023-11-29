China presents UN with vague Mideast peace plan as US promotes its own role in easing the Gaza war
By MICHAEL WEISSENSTEIN
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — China has presented the United Nations Security Council with a four-point plan for Middle East peace in a demonstration of its ambitions to be a global superpower. But the plan was somewhere short on details and the U.S. quickly reminded the council of its attempts to ease the Gaza war. China has had little role in negotiations over the Israel-Palestinian conflict, which have been largely monopolized by the United States for decades. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the council on Wednesday that the war shows the urgent need for a Palestinian state alongside Israel.