FBI agent carjacked in Washington, latest in string of high-profile carjackings

WASHINGTON (AP) — Police say two people carjacked an FBI agent in Washington, D.C., a theft that comes amid a sharp increase in the number of carjackings in the nation’s capital. Police say the theft was carried out midafternoon on Wednesday. The FBI says it’s under investigation by the bureau’s Washington field office and the Metropolitan Police Department. Carjackings in the nation’s capital have more than doubled this year. Recent victims include a diplomat from the United Arab Emirates and a Texas congressman. Secret Service agents protecting President Joe Biden’s granddaughter also opened fire earlier this month after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.