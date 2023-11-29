Mali’s government will probe Tuareg rebel leaders as crucial 2015 peace deal appears to crumble

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Mali’s military government has announced an investigation into the Tuareg rebel leaders who signed a peace agreement in 2015 and now accuse the government of failing to comply with it. Experts worry that the deal crucial to establishing a measure of stability in the country’s north is collapsing. The public prosecutor at the Bamako Court of Appeal ordered the probe into the rebel leaders who have attacked Mali’s security forces in recent months in an attempt to create the independent state of Azawad. The government of the West African nation has referred to the rebels as a “terrorist group.”

