Man charged with shooting 3 Palestinian college students accused of harassing ex-girlfriend in 2019

The man charged with shooting three college students of Palestinian descent in Vermont was accused in 2019 of harassing an ex-girlfriend in New York state. According to a police report, Jason J. Eaton was never arrested in the case because the ex-girlfriend said she didn’t want to press charges. The 48-year-old Eaton is currently being held without bail in the city of Burlington after his arrest Sunday on three counts of attempted murder. Authorities say Eaton shot and seriously wounded the three students as they took an evening walk Saturday near the University of Vermont. Eaton has pleaded not guilty. Authorities are investigating the shooting as a possible hate crime.

