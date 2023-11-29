Mavericks likely will end up in the hands of one of Las Vegas’ most powerful families

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mark Cuban in many ways has been the face of the Dallas Mavericks franchise since he bought the club in 2000. Tuesday’s news that he was selling a majority share to perhaps Las Vegas’ most powerful family created a number of questions. The Adelsons confirmed the purchase Wednesday. Miriam Adelson is a medical doctor and widow of Sheldon Adelson. He was the billionaire founder and owner of Las Vegas Sands. She has no corporate role with the company. Her son-in-law is Patrick Dumont. He is the company president and a board member.

