Opponents gave input on ballot language for abortion-rights measure, Ohio elections chief says

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose consulted with anti-abortion groups while drafting contested ballot language describing an abortion-rights measure Ohio voters approved this month. Cleveland.com reports Wednesday that at a Strongsville GOP candidate forum Nov. 17, the 2024 U.S. Senate candidate revealed having help from Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, the Center for Christian Virtue and Ohio Right to Life. He said they looked for ways to remain accurate and legally safe while benefiting their campaign. His spokesperson says ballot board members often disagree on language. The pro-Issue 1 campaign said LaRose’s revelation shows he “never cared about American democracy or Ohio values.”

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.