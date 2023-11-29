Opponents want judge to declare Montana drag reading ban unconstitutional without requiring a trial

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A group of people, organizations and businesses opposed to a law that restricts drag performances and bans drag reading events at public schools and libraries is asking a federal judge to declare Montana’s law unconstitutional without requiring a trial. The motion for summary judgment filed late Tuesday argues there is no dispute about the key facts of the case. A federal judge granted a preliminary injunction blocking the law last month saying it targeted free speech and expression. He said there was no evidence that minors face any harm from drag-related events. Republican supporters said the law was meant to protect children from indecent and inappropriate conduct. Montana law already protects minors from exposure to obscenities.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.