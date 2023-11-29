Opposition protesters in Kosovo use flares and tear gas to protest against a war crimes court

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Opposition protesters in Kosovo have used flares and tear gas to protest against a senior war crimes court official in the capital. Opposition leftist Social Democratic Party members tried to enter a hotel in Pristina where Kosovo Specialist Chambers court President Ekaterina Trendafilova was holding a meeting with members of civil society on Wednesday. The demonstrators used tear gas to cross a police cordon. Local media reported five arrests among the protesters.

