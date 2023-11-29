South Africa march demands a permanent Gaza cease-fire on day of solidarity with Palestinians

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Members of South African political parties, civil society organisations and other supporters have marched through the streets of Johannesburg demanding a permanent cease-fire in Gaza as they marked the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. Several other protests were planned around South Africa, where many including President Cyril Ramaphosa have compared Israel’s policies in Gaza and the West Bank with South Africa’s past apartheid regime of racial segregation. One veteran anti-apartheid activist called for the boycott and isolation of Israel over the war.

