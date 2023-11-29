Three teenagers injured in knife attack at a high school in Poland
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in northeastern Poland say three teenage students were injured when a classmate attacked them with a knife at a high school. The attack took place Wednesday during lessons at the high school in the town of Kadzidlo. Two of those injured have been hospitalized in serious condition. One victim was treated on the spot. Elzbieta Lukasiewicz, a prosecutor in the nearby city of Ostroleka, says that the 18-year-old attacker has been apprehended and that the police and prosecutors are investigating.