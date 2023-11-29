Thunder guard Josh Giddey being investigated by police on alleged relationship with underage girl
By CLIFF BRUNT
AP Sports Writer
The Newport Beach, California, Police Department say its detectives are conducting an investigation into an accusation that Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey had an improper relationship with an underage girl. In a since-deleted post, an anonymous social media user said a girl who is seen with Giddey in videos and photographs was a high school junior at the time. The social media account has since been deactivated. Giddey is an Australian who turned 21 in October. The NBA said last week that it is investigating. Giddey has declined to comment.