UAW will try to organize workers at all US nonunion factories after winning new contracts in Detroit

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union has announced plans to try to simultaneously organize workers at more than a dozen nonunion auto factories. The drive comes less than two weeks after the union ratified new contracts with Detroit automakers. The UAW said Wednesday that its effort will cover nearly 150,000 workers at factories largely in the South, where the UAW has had little success in recruiting new members. The drive will target U.S. plants run by Toyota, Honda, Hyundai, Nissan, Subaru, Mazda, Volkswagen, Mercedes, BMW and Volvo. Also on the union’s list are U.S. factories run by electric vehicle sales leader Tesla, as well as EV startups Rivian and Lucid.

