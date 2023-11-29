Venezuela’s planned vote over territory dispute leaves Guyana residents on edge

SURAMA, Guyana (AP) — Congregants of an Anglican church in a sparsely populated rainforest village in Guyana are asking for peace for their community amid what they see as an existential threat. Their village, Surama, is part of Guyana’s Essequibo region — a territory that Venezuela claims as its own and whose future it intends to decide Sunday with a referendum. The practical and legal implications of the vote remain unclear but the referendum has left area residents on edge.

By JUAN ARRÁEZ and REGINA GARCIA CANO Associated Press

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.