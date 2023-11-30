Skip to Content
Brit Marling has created ‘A Murder at the End of the World,’ a whodunit only Emma Corrin can solve

Published 10:47 AM

By ALICIA RANCILIO
Associated Press

Brit Marling and Zal Batmanglij’s first TV series was the meta, sci-fi, just-go-with-it, wild ride “The OA,” which had a passionate fan base but was canceled by Netflix after two seasons. They’re back with “A Murder at the End of the World” for FX on Hulu, a whodunnit set in a remote location. When a guest mysteriously dies at a tech billionaire’s exclusive retreat, Emma Corrin’s amateur detective character — who isn’t quite sure why she was on the guest list in the first place — launches an investigation. Marling also acts in the show.

