Entertainment consultant targeted by shooter who had been stalking his friend, prosecutors say

Published 3:05 PM

By STEFANIE DAZIO
Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say a high-profile entertainment marketing consultant was targeted by a woman who had been stalking one of his friends before she fatally shot him inside his Los Angeles home. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a news release Thursday that the woman sought out Michael Latt’s home. His slaying sent shockwaves through Hollywood as the suspect faces charges of murder and burglary. Jameelah Elena Michl is scheduled to be arraigned Dec. 15. It was not immediately clear whether she had an attorney who could speak on her behalf. Latt was pronounced dead on Monday.

Associated Press

