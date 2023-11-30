Facebook parent Meta sues the FTC claiming ‘unconstitutional authority’ in child privacy case

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — The parent company of Instagram and Facebook has sued the Federal Trade Commission in an attempt to stop the agency from reopening a 2020 privacy settlement with the company that would prohibit it from profiting from data it collects on users under 18. In a lawsuit filed late Wednesday in federal court in Washington, D.C., Meta Platforms says it is challenging what it calls the structurally unconstitutional authority deployed by the FTC in reopening the privacy agreement. The dispute stems from a 2020 consent agreement Meta made with the agency that also had the social media giant pay a record $5 billion fine over privacy violations.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.